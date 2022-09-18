scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

Monsoon withdrawal to begin in next 3 days, says IMD; rainfall deficit in 8 states

Between June 1 and September 17, the all-India rainfall was 865.4 mm, 7 per cent above normal.

From early September, the withdrawal of the Southwest monsoon normally starts from the extreme northwest parts of the country, mostly from west Rajasthan. (Representational image)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Sunday that the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon is likely to commence early next week.

This year, the country received bountiful rainfall throughout the season, except in June. As on September 17, eight states — Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi, Punjab, Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur — have recorded rainfall deficits. The country has recorded normal rainfall over major geographical areas. Between June 1 and September 17, the all-India rainfall was 865.4 mm, 7 per cent above normal.

The southwest monsoon lasts between June and September. During these four months, the country receives over 70 per cent of its annual rainfall. The monsoon is crucial for the country’s Kharif crops, water reserves and economy.

From early September, the withdrawal of the Southwest monsoon normally starts from the extreme northwest parts of the country, mostly from west Rajasthan.

In its weather bulletin issued on Sunday afternoon, the IMD said, “Due to the anti-cyclonic flow established over northwest India at lower tropospheric levels, dry weather is likely over west Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the next five days. Hence, the conditions are becoming favourable for the withdrawal of the Southwest monsoon from parts of northwest India during the next three days,”

Like monsoon onset, the IMD considers a few criteria at the time of its withdrawal. In September, if there is a formation of an anticyclone over northwest India, a reduction in rainfall over this region for five consecutive days and a substantial reduction in moisture, then the IMD declares the commencement of monsoon withdrawal.

The monsoon withdrawal, normally, goes on for a month and the complete retreat is realised around mid-October.

First published on: 18-09-2022 at 01:55:47 pm
