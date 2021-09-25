Monsoon withdrawal likely to start by first week of Oct: IMD

September 25, 2021 3:02:14 am
The Southwest Monsoon is likely to start withdrawing from parts of northwest India only by October first week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). If realised, 2021 could be the second most delayed commencement of monsoon retreat in 47 years.
Though the normal date for monsoon withdrawal commencement is Sept 17, this month has seen four low-pressure systems developing over the Bay of Bengal till date. Extended Range Prediction forecasts say monsoon activity is likely to prevail till Oct 6 over parts of Punjab and Rajasthan — the regions from where the retreat commences.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-