Monsoon withdrawal likely to start by first week of Oct: IMD

Extended Range Prediction forecasts say monsoon activity is likely to prevail till Oct 6 over parts of Punjab and Rajasthan — the regions from where the retreat commences.

The Southwest Monsoon is likely to start withdrawing from parts of northwest India only by October first week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). If realised, 2021 could be the second most delayed commencement of monsoon retreat in 47 years.