Monsoon to revive over Maharashtra this week, moderate rain forecast till July 16

Maharashtra, this week, will experience widespread moderate rainfall, indicating some signs of monsoon revival over the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted fairly widespread rain across four meteorological sub-divisions — Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha till July 16.

The southwest monsoon had entered a break-phase with reduction in rainfall activity over northwest India since the beginning of last week.

“At present, an off-shore trough runs between South Goa and South Kerala. As a result, strong westerly winds from the Arabian Sea will bring moisture over to land, resulting in fairly widespread rainfall over Maharashtra this week. Along the ghats, intense rainfall is expected,” said an official from IMD, Pune.

Earlier this month, most parts of Konkan, including Mumbai, recorded ‘very heavy’ rainfall for the first time this season.

However, Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune, is yet to get its quota of rainfall for the month. As of July 12, rainfall recorded over all sub-divisions continues to remain either in normal or excess category.

District-wise rainfall data suggests that for the same period, Pune district has recorded 27 per cent surplus rainfall. Except for Gondiya (-31 per cent), Akola (-23 per cent) and Yavatmal (-22 per cent), all districts have received normal rainfall this season.

