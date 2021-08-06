Monsoon to remain active over east, northeast and central India till August 11: IMD

Over the next one week, the Southwest Monsoon will remain active over east, northeast and central India regions with widespread heavy rain likely to continue over Madhya Pradesh.

Presently, a low-pressure system and its associated cyclonic circulation lies over north Madhya Pradesh, which will begin to weaken from Saturday. However, the cyclonic circulation will persist and cause widespread rain, especially over western Madhya Pradesh, adjoining east Rajasthan and north Uttar Pradesh over the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast.

Between July 29 and August 4, central India, especially Madhya Pradesh, had come under the influence of a low-pressure system. In addition, the monsoonal wind convergence from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal caused very heavy rain, leading to large-scale flooding.

In the past week, the state has recorded 52 per cent excess rain. Since June 1, Madhya Pradesh has recorded 560 mm of rain, which was 11 per cent above normal, as on Friday.

Over the northeast, heavy rainfall is likely to continue till Monday, after which the intensity will pick up, particularly over Assam and Meghalaya. However, throughout this monsoon season, northeast India region, which usually receives heavy rain, has reported below normal rainfall. The seasonal rainfall in the states here are facing a deficit ranging between – 20 per cent to – 59 per cent.

Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, too, will experience widespread heavy rain till Wednesday. Scattered rain is forecast over Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan till Tuesday.

In the southern regions, Kerala, Mahe and Karnataka will witness isolated heavy rain till this weekend. Kerala continues to remain in a rain deficit this season, and till Friday, the southern state’s seasonal rain was 28 per cent below normal.

Rainfall activity over the rest of the southern peninsula, Maharashtra and Gujarat will largely remain subdued till August 12, the IMD has said. The monsoon trough will settle close to the Himalayan foothills by August 10 and remain to the north of its normal position.

On the revival of monsoon activity over southern India, IMD officials said it was likely only after August 12 as there will be development of an off-shore trough along the west coast.

The all-India rainfall at the start of August was down by 1 per cent and on Friday, it was – 3 per cent.