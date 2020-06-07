Monsoon to hit Maharashtra in next 2-3 days: IMD

On Sunday, the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passed through Karvar, Shimoga, Tumkuru, Chittor, Chennai along with more parts of Bay of Bengal. (Representational) On Sunday, the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passed through Karvar, Shimoga, Tumkuru, Chittor, Chennai along with more parts of Bay of Bengal. (Representational)

The Southwest monsoon is likely to make an onset over Maharashtra within the next two to three days. The monsoon on Sunday advanced to parts of Karnataka and more areas of Tamil Nadu.

“Conditions are becoming favourable for the advancement of monsoon into some parts of Goa and south Konkan within the next two to three days,” stated the latest forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Sunday, the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passed through Karvar, Shimoga, Tumkuru, Chittor, Chennai along with more parts of Bay of Bengal.

According to the revised monsoon onset dates released by IMD, the monsoon onset over Maharashtra can be expected from June 10 onwards.

Under the influence of Cyclone Nisarga, Maharashtra had experienced continuous pre-monsoon showers, resulting in 65.4 mm rainfall in June so far. All four sub-divisions recorded rainfall, which was well distributed during the last week.

Except Yavatmal, all districts in the state have received either normal or excess rainfall during the ongoing pre-monsoon season. Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Ahmadnagar and Nashik are among the districts to record maximum rainfall in excess of 100 mm since June 1, IMD officials said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.