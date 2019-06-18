Monsoon to arrive over Maharashtra on June 21, says IMD

Putting an end to the long wait, the Southwest monsoon is all set to arrive over Maharashtra towards the end of this week, officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune confirmed. According to the weatherman, monsoon is expected to reach the southern parts of Maharashtra and Goa on June 21. Under normal circumstances, monsoon arrives over Maharashtra around June 10.

Since its delayed onset over Kerala, progress of monsoon has remained sluggish. As of June 17, the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) has crossed the southern parts of Karnataka and some areas in the northeastern parts of the country.

Very good spells of rain are forecast over the parched regions of Marathwada and Vidarbha in the upcoming days, which might bring much-needed respite from both hot conditions and water crisis faced in the regions this summer.

“Monsoon currents are picking momentum and conditions are favourable for the onset over Goa and Maharashtra.

Monsoon is expected to arrive and cover entire Maharashtra between June 21 and June 25,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, IMD, Pune. Meanwhile, the IMD has indicated fairly widespread rainfall activity over Konkan and adjoining areas around June 18 and June 19.

Though there has been a significant delay in the progress of monsoon, however, it is likely to gain momentum as it crosses Maharashtra. Besides normal rainfall, monsoon will be covering larger areas along the east and peninsular India during the coming days.

The IMD’s weather department said, “Though there has been a delay in the onset and subsequent progress so far, monsoon is most likely to cover all of east, northeast and southern regions this month. With normal rainfall likely to be realised only for one week, June rainfall for the country as a whole will remain deficient.”

The rainfall deficiency for the country as on June 17 stood at 43 per cent, with Maharashtra ending at 70 per cent.