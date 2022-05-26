Monsoon to advance in next 48 hours but onset over Kerala on May 27 doubtful

The Southwest Monsoon is set to advance further into more parts of the Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

However, it may not arrive over Kerala on May 27 as predicted by the Met agency earlier this month.

The IMD had earlier said the likely onset forecast date this year over Kerala would be May 27 with a deviation of about four days on either side. Now, it appears that the monsoon will make a timely, if not early, arrival over Kerala. The normal date of monsoon arrival over Kerala is June 1, officials said.

After making an early arrival over the Andaman Sea on May 16, against a normal of May 21, and bringing significant rainfall over Andaman and Nicobar islands, the Southwest Monsoon has more or less remained stagnant over this region.

In its latest weather bulletin issued on Wednesday, the IMD said, “Conditions are favourable for further advance of the Southwest Monsoon over some parts of southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, Maldives, Comorin, south, east-central and northeast parts of Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours.”

This year, the IMD has predicted normal rainfall over the country during the crucial June to September monsoon.

Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep will receive moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning on Thursday. Gusty winds with speed between 40 to 50 km/hour are likely over the southwest Arabian Sea during the next five days as monsoon winds are set to strengthen in the coming days.