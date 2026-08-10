Monsoon subdued over Pune as maximum temperature begins to rise

The IMD added that Pune district has received 635.4 mm of rain since June 1, which is 246.3 mm above normal.

The South-West Monsoon, which is active over Uttarakhand and east and west Madhya Pradesh at present, is subdued over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, among others, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

There is, however, a likelihood of heavy rainfall at isolated places in the Ghats of Pune till Wednesday, for which a yellow alert has been announced. A similar alert is in place in the Ghats of Satara till August 11.

The rainfall in the Ghats of Pune has been reducing over the past few days. Tamhini received 50 mm of 24-hour rainfall between August 9 and 10, as compared to 102 mm on the morning of August 6; Lonavala recorded a mild 9-18 mm of rain on August 10 morning, as opposed to 24-47 mm four days ago. On Monday, Bhira was among the wettest, receiving 46 mm, followed by Davdi at 43 mm. Barely any of the stations crossed the 50 mm mark on Monday.