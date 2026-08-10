Monsoon subdued over Pune as maximum temperature begins to rise

The rainfall in the Ghats of Pune has been reducing over the past few days. Tamhini received 50 mm of 24-hour rainfall between August 9 and 10, as compared to 102 mm on the morning of August 6; Lonavala recorded a mild 9-18 mm of rain on August 10 morning, as opposed to 24-47 mm four days ago.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneAug 10, 2026 10:51 PM IST
pune rainThe IMD added that Pune district has received 635.4 mm of rain since June 1, which is 246.3 mm above normal.
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The South-West Monsoon, which is active over Uttarakhand and east and west Madhya Pradesh at present, is subdued over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, among others, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

There is, however, a likelihood of heavy rainfall at isolated places in the Ghats of Pune till Wednesday, for which a yellow alert has been announced. A similar alert is in place in the Ghats of Satara till August 11.

The rainfall in the Ghats of Pune has been reducing over the past few days. Tamhini received 50 mm of 24-hour rainfall between August 9 and 10, as compared to 102 mm on the morning of August 6; Lonavala recorded a mild 9-18 mm of rain on August 10 morning, as opposed to 24-47 mm four days ago. On Monday, Bhira was among the wettest, receiving 46 mm, followed by Davdi at 43 mm. Barely any of the stations crossed the 50 mm mark on Monday.

The IMD has advised people to take precautions while travelling to the Ghats of Pune and Satara, as heavy rains might cause flash floods, uprooting of weak trees, collapse of old and unmaintained structures, and the flow of water over low-lying roads and bridges. A number of other popular destinations are safe to visit.

In Mumbai, Thane, Kolhapur, the Ghats of Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli, the forecast is for normal weather with light to normal rainfall. In Pune district, the IMD has forecast light rain within the usual parameters for this time of the year.

Light showers are falling over Pune city as well, but not uniformly. On Monday, Lohegaon received 6.6 mm of rainfall in nine hours till 5.30 pm. During this period, Shivajinagar, the primary observatory of the city, recorded only 1.8 mm of rainfall, and Pashan 2.4 mm. Chinchwad received slightly more, 3 mm of rain, and NDA 4 mm. In Koregaon Park, there was a blink-and-miss rainfall of 0.5 mm, while Magarpatta and Lavale received no measurable rain on Monday.

The IMD added that Pune district has received 635.4 mm of rain since June 1, which is 246.3 mm above normal. The country as a whole is running at an 11.8 per cent rainfall deficit. The IMD said Maharashtra has no rain deficit at present.

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Even as the rain eases in Pune, temperatures are rising. On Monday, the maximum temperature in Shivajinagar was 28.9 °C, which is 1.5°C above normal. The minimum temperature of 22.4°C is normal, only 0.5°C above normal. Lohegaon, too, was 1.2 °C warmer than normal at 28.6 °C during the day, while the minimum temperature was a regular 21.8 °C. While the mornings are cool enough, places like Lohegaon and NDA were warm at 29 °C on Monday.

The IMD has forecast that morning and daytime temperatures are likely to rise across the city in the next few days by small degrees. By Thursday, the maximum temperature in Lohegaon, Magarpatta and Koregaon Park could be 30 °C. The other areas of the city would be marginally lower, even as the sky remains cloudy.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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