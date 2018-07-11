Monsoon Session: Oppn slams Maharashtra govt over air pollution

State Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam said a meeting of ministers concerned would be called alongwith legislators from the city to discuss the issue and find a way out. State Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam said a meeting of ministers concerned would be called alongwith legislators from the city to discuss the issue and find a way out.

Opposition parties in the state Legislative Council took on the state government on Tuesday, saying it was not doing anything to tackle the issue of acute air pollution in Pune city. Raising the issue in the ongoing Monsoon Session in Nagpur, Congress legislator Anant Gadgil said pollution in Pune had become a serious issue with the number of people complaining of respiratory diseases rising. “Nothing is being done to bring down the pollution levels. If the situation continues, then it will cause major health problems in people,” he said.

The state government was unable to give a satisfactory reply, which prompted Shiv Sena legislator Nilam Gorhe, NCP’s Hemant Takale and Leader of Opposition Dhananjay Munde to attack the government for failing to address the issue.

State Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam said a meeting of ministers concerned would be called alongwith legislators from the city to discuss the issue and find a way out. Later, Guardian Minister Girish Bapat told reporters that experts had already prepared an action plan to tackle pollution. “There has been an increase in the level of Nitrogen Dioxide in the air. The government has taken serious cognisance of it and, as an immediate step, given directions to reduce the sulphur component in diesel available in the city,” he said.

