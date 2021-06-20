Monsoon Session of Assembly should not be cut short: Maharashtra BJP MLA

“THE STATE is facing multiple problems on various fronts like social, political, agriculture, health, education and industry. To discuss these problems in detail and to find out solutions, the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Assembly should not be curtailed to fewer days,” said Shivaji Nagar BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole.

In an open letter addressed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Shirole said, “All sessions of the Assembly, to date, were cut short by stating the pandemic as a reason. However, now that we have a concrete option of vaccination, the Monsoon Session can be of a full span.”

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, vaccination is gathering momentum in the country. According to information that I gathered, more than 400 MPs have been vaccinated at the Centre and many MLAs and staff members of the state government, who have a role to play in organising the upcoming Monsoon Session, are either fully vaccinated or have received at least the first jab. The state administration should speed up vaccination for all employees who have still not received the first jab so that full-length Assembly session can take place this time,” Shirole said.