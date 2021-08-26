Monsoon rains to be impacted in places with high air pollution levels, say experts

While air pollution’s impact on health and the economy has been established, scientists claim that it may affect monsoon rains too, resulting in a decrease in rainfall by at least 10 per cent or even more.

“Air Pollution is likely to decrease the Southwest Monsoon rainfall by 10%-15% for the entire country. Meanwhile, some places might even see reduced rains as high as 50%. It would also impact the dynamics of monsoon, for instance, delay in onset,” said Dr Dilip Ganguly, Associate Professor, Centre for Atmospheric Sciences, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

Explaining that air pollution does not allow the landmass to warm up to the required levels, Ganguly said the heating of land takes place at a slower rate. “For instance, the required surface temperature is 40°C, while the presence of air pollution will result in restricting temperature up to 38°C or 39°C,” he said.

Citing similar views, Prof S N Tripathi, Head of Civil Engineering Department, IIT Kanpur said, “The number might be true because there is a strong latitudinal and vertical gradient in aerosols which is present in the atmosphere. This would lead to suppression in convection and gradually resulting in a reduction in Southwest Monsoon mean rainfall. The most affected places would be the areas with more pollution levels.”

Tripathi, who is also a Steering Committee Member of the Environment ministry’s National Clean Air Programme, said this could also lead to a delay in the arrival of monsoon.

“The Southwest Monsoon is driven by the difference between land temperatures and ocean temperatures. The presence of a large scale of aerosols over the Indian landmass would lead to dimming of the land surface. The entire process would lead to the weakening of the dynamics of Monsoon, which might even include delay in onset of Monsoon,” he said.

According to the data released by The State of Global Air 2020, India saw 980,000 PM2.5 attributable deaths in 2019. The summer time pollution trends also remained above the Central Pollution Control Board’s safety limits of 40 ug/m3 for PM2.5. Delhi’s average PM 2.5 concentration for March to May dipped from 95.6 ug/m3 in 2019 to 69 ug/m3 in 2020 when the lockdown was imposed, but was quickly back to 95 ug/m3 in 2021 during these months.

While Lucknow saw its PM 2.5 concentration in the three months decrease consistently from 2019 but it still remained above permissible limits. Its average PM 2.5 concentration in 2019 for the months of March, April and May was 103 ug/m3 which dipped to 92 ug/m3 in 2020 during the lockdown and further to 79.6 ug/m3 in 2021. Similar trends can be seen for many other cities across the Indo-Gangetic Plains, experts have said.