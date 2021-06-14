As monsoon takes over Pune, spend the week with Mailer Daemon, expert comedians or artwork called Terrestrial Bodies

The central character of the play Hidden in Plain Sight – v2.0 Digital Edition, is a figure who is familiar to everybody who uses email. She is Mailer Daemon and she faithfully replies every time an email bounces. From the message fragments she often finds, she knows there’s a girl in the apartment who’s possibly losing her mind. Sandhya is trekking up in the mountains but can’t quite seem to find her freedom. And then there’s Mrs. Raghuraman, who loses her head at a party. You can watch the play on BookMyShow on June 18. Charges: Rs 299

Make it yourself

Here’s a chance to create something while enjoying the monsoon. Studio Artzone has organised a workshop on making macrame coasters and pot-holder. The session will be through a recorded video and can be accessed from your home. On June 15, 3 pm onward. Charges; Rs 300. Register on WhatsApp: 9822 2544 72

Comedy is on

Madhukar Tilloo is considered one of the earliest pioneers of stand-up comedy, long before the genre was born in India. Pune-based Ekpatri Kalakar Parishad has organised a month-long Marathi stand-up comedy festival to salute the life and achievements of Tilloo. Log in to laugh away the gloom. On Facebook Live. Charges: Free

Contemporary art

VHC Vida Heydari Contemporary gallery is now open. The gallery is presently displaying the works of Delhi-based artist M Pravat who creates paintings, sculptural installations, drawings, collage works with material that draws on lived experiences of the built environment. His works, such as Terrestrial Bodies, evoke the disintegration of cityscapes where blueprints, maps, architecture and geological landmass collapse into one another. Titled Fugitive Dust, the exhibition is being held at VHC Vida Heydari Contemporary gallery, Marvel Alaina, Showroom 3, Lane 8, Koregaon Park. Entry: Free