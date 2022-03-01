‘Monsoon Mission III to be launched soon’

India will soon lunch the third phase of Monsoon Mission, said M Ravichandran, secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES).

He was speaking at the official launch of the International Monsoons Project Office (IMPO) — jointly hosted by Pune-based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) and the World Meteorologic Organisation (WMO).

First launched in 2012, the Monsoon Mission has been a flagship project undertaken by the MoES to improve overall understanding of Indian monsoons.

“In the third phase, there will be need for development of more number of parameterisation schemes. The aim is to achieve further improvement in our understanding about the monsoons, thus helping achieve a quantum leap in the predictions,” Ravichandran said.

Monsoons affect all regions in the world and collaborative efforts are the need of the hour, said the MoES secretary. He said, “The IMPO will facilitate the international community to work together towards improving understanding of the monsoons.”

The IMPO, along with the World Climate Research Programme (WCRP), will work towards coordinating with global monsoon experts and undertake collaborative research on monsoon affecting the Asian, African, American and Oceania countries.

R Krishnan, acting director of IITM, said that having reliable and accurate monsoon predictions is important as several socio-economic activities are rain-dependent. “Climate change is adding to complexities of monsoon predictions at regional and local levels,” Krishnan said.