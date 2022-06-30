Monsoon in June ends with 8% deficit, hope of early July revival

After two consecutive seasons of surplus rainfall recorded during June of 2020 and 2021, the monsoon season in the country this year has seen an 8 per cent deficit, which is within the normal range. The all-India June rainfall this year is 152.3mm against the normal of 165.3mm (based on 1971 – 2021 data).

A total of 18 states, including Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi, are staring at large rainfall deficits as the season transitions into July. Since 2002, the all-India June rainfall ended as deficient for eleven years (see box), with 2009 and 2014 remaining among the driest.

Though the southwest monsoon arrived over Kerala on May 29, its progress this year has remained sluggish. More so, monsoon-like rainfall was largely absent over the southern peninsula, east and northeast, central and parts of north India where the onset has been realised so far.

June, the onset month of the southwest monsoon all over India, is usually filled with large-scale rainfall variations. “Normally, the rainfall variations are high during the monsoon onset and withdrawal months,” said Dr D Sivananda Pai, senior forecaster and director at the Institute for Climate Change Studies (ICCS), Kerala.

However this year, the weak monsoon currents persisted since the start of the season, he said, adding that it resulted in below-normal rainfall along the west coast and south peninsular India, until recently.

The rainfall deficit at the end of the monsoon season’s first month is Delhi (-70 per cent), Gujarat (-54 per cent), Jharkhand (-49 per cent), Odisha (-37 per cent), Haryana and Himachal Pradesh (-34 per cent), Maharashtra (-30 per cent), Uttarakhand (-29 per cent), Punjab (-28 per cent), Chhattisgarh (-27 per cent), Mizoram (-26 per cent) and Manipur (-21 per cent).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday announced the monsoon onset over Delhi on Thursday after it covered all of Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Northern Limit of Monsoon — an imaginary line indicating the monsoon’s progress — passed through Deesa, Ratlam, Jaipur, Rohtak, Pathankot and Jammu on the day.

With the formation of an off-shore trough off India’s west coast and the strengthening of the monsoon winds, the first week of July looks promising, Pai said.

He said, “The sowing activities which could not be taken up due to lack of rainfall can now be initiated.”

It will also be a rainy July start for Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Puducherry, coastal Maharashtra, Kerala, Mahe and coastal and south interior Karnataka.