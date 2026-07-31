Monsoon fury subsides: IMD downgrades rain alerts for Pune, Nashik and Satara ghats

After a week of intense rainfall and successive red, orange and yellow alerts across Pune district and the ghats of Pune, Nashik and Satara, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a gradual easing of the monsoon from Saturday.

While light to moderate rain is likely to continue in Pune district on Saturday, the intensity is expected to reduce further from August 2, with only light showers forecast thereafter.

In the ghats of Pune and Nashik, the red alert in force on Friday has been downgraded to an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Saturday. From August 2, the alerts are expected to be eased further. The Pune ghats will remain under a yellow alert for heavy rainfall at isolated places, while no alert has been issued for the Nashik ghats, where only moderate rainfall is expected.