Monsoon fury subsides: IMD downgrades rain alerts for Pune, Nashik and Satara ghats

With the depression over central India expected to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area over the next 24 hours, rainfall across the region is likely to ease.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
2 min readJul 31, 2026 07:38 PM IST
Heavy rains lashed in Pune on Friday, disrupting daily life. (Express photograph by Arul Horizon)Heavy rains lashed in Pune on Friday, disrupting daily life. (Express photograph by Arul Horizon)
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After a week of intense rainfall and successive red, orange and yellow alerts across Pune district and the ghats of Pune, Nashik and Satara, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a gradual easing of the monsoon from Saturday.

While light to moderate rain is likely to continue in Pune district on Saturday, the intensity is expected to reduce further from August 2, with only light showers forecast thereafter.

In the ghats of Pune and Nashik, the red alert in force on Friday has been downgraded to an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Saturday. From August 2, the alerts are expected to be eased further. The Pune ghats will remain under a yellow alert for heavy rainfall at isolated places, while no alert has been issued for the Nashik ghats, where only moderate rainfall is expected.

In the Satara ghats, where a red alert was in place on Friday, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall at isolated places from August 2 to 4. The Kolhapur ghats will remain under a yellow alert till August 2 before rainfall returns to normal monsoon levels.

For Pune city and its suburbs, the IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain over the weekend.

On Friday, Shivajinagar, the city’s main weather observatory, recorded 29.8 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, with 18.2 mm falling by the afternoon. Pashan received 34 mm during the same period. Chinchwad, which had recorded around 7.5 mm till 2.30 pm, received 21 mm by the evening. Lohegaon recorded 19 mm, while Koregaon Park received 23 mm of rain.

The widespread rainfall was triggered by a depression that lay over central Vidarbha and adjoining south Madhya Pradesh on Friday morning. At 5.30 am, the system was centred about 30 km north of Wardha, 60 km west-southwest of Nagpur, 90 km east of Amravati and 160 km east of Akola. By Friday afternoon, it had moved west-northwestwards at a speed of about 17 kmph.

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According to the IMD, rainfall over western Maharashtra is expected to reduce as the depression is “likely to move nearly west-northwestwards across west Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Madhya Maharashtra and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 24 hours.”

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Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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