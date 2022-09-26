scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Monsoon further withdraws from other Northwest India regions: IMD

However, due to favourable conditions, rainfall activity is likely to continue over East and Northeast India even in this final week of the year's Southwest Monsoon.

rainsThis season, the all-India rainfall stood at 909.3mm, which was 7 per cent above normal. (Express file photo by Abhinav Saha)

After a break of six days, the Southwest Monsoon Monday further withdrew from more parts of Rajasthan. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the withdrawal line now passes through Khajuwala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Naliya.

Towards the end of this week, monsoon would have retreated from more areas of the Northwest India region, said Met department officials.

“Conditions are becoming favourable for the withdrawal of the Southwest monsoon from more parts of northwest and neighbouring central India regions during the next three to four days,” according to the IMD’s weather bulletin issued Monday.

Presently, a cyclonic circulation lay over North Punjab and a trough runs from here to Southeast Bihar. There is also an active western disturbance as a trough in mid-tropospheric westerlies. As a result, the rainfall activity is likely to continue over East and Northeast India even in this final week of the year’s Southwest Monsoon.

All these favourable weather conditions will keep the monsoon active along the Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, and Meghalaya until September 30, said the IMD.

This season, the all-India rainfall stood at 909.3mm, which was 7 per cent above normal.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 02:35:28 pm
