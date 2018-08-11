Monsoon Festival at Osho Ashram begins today

Vishal Bhardwaj is set to perform at the festival. Vishal Bhardwaj is set to perform at the festival.

The Osho Ashram is organising a Monsoon Festival at the Osho International Meditation Resort in Pune from August 11-15. Noted personalities like flutist Melinda Date and satirist Chintan Katti will perform at the event.

The festival kickstarts on Saturday with performances by flutist Bikramjit Singh and artistes Mahesh Vinayakram and Aparna Gandhi, a renowned Odissi dancer.

A range of Osho meditation techniques will be practiced throughout the day and the nights will be filled with music, dancing and painting. The event will host a food festival with tastes from across the globe.

Indian Idol famed vocalist Bhavya Pandit will be performing on August 12. On August 13, a silent sitting will take place during which Milind Date will perform with his band Fusion Ensemble, among other performances. On August 13, Mumbai-based band Aankh Micholi will entertain the crowd. There will be another silent sitting on August 14, which will have a performance by violinist Avinash Jagtap.

Artists Rekha Bhardwaj and Vishal Bhardwaj will also perform at the festival, which will conclude on August 15 with a performance by Urja, a group of musicians led by sitarist Chintan Katti. They have performed previously in music festivals like Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, Sanskriti Festival and Triveni Music Festival.

