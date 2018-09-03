Monsoon enters last leg, light rains in Pune this week

In July, the city received above normal rainfall at 321 mm. August in particular was dry as the city received 28.8 mm less rainfall than normal. Large parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha too remained dry. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre) In July, the city received above normal rainfall at 321 mm. August in particular was dry as the city received 28.8 mm less rainfall than normal. Large parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha too remained dry. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

Light to moderate rains are likely over most parts of Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra this week, making it a wet start to September, according to the latest forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). “Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over south Konkan and neighbouring areas, Konkan and Goa will receive heavy rainfall till September 6. The system will also bring light to moderate showers over Solapur, Satara, Sangli and southern Pune over the next two days,” said an IMD official.

In July, the city received above normal rainfall at 321 mm. August in particular was dry as the city received 28.8 mm less rainfall than normal. Large parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha too remained dry.

With only a few days of monsoon remaining, meteorologists are closely monitoring the situation over the extreme western parts of the country, from where the monsoon starts withdrawing.

Though the normal date for the monsoon to start withdrawing from parts of Rajasthan is September 1, IMD officials said conditions for withdrawal do not become clear till the second week of September. “With an active cyclonic circulation over Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh, there will be remnants of moisture so we are not expecting a withdrawal till next week,” the official said.

According to Extended Range Predictions, rainfall is likely to cease over the state after the second week of September. Below normal rainfall with fairly clear sky conditions would return over most parts of Maharashtra thereafter. However, in the event of sudden heating owing to clear skies, rainfall driven by moisture may occur, a typical feature observed during the withdrawal phase, the IMD said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App