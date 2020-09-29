Monsoon drawing to an end, PMC may review decision to keep parks shut

Back in June, the PMC had reopened civic gardens and parks in a phased manner, with 33 of 204 gardens and parks outside containment zones open for two hours in the mornings and evenings. (Express file)

With most public places in the city, including markets, open for local residents now as part of ‘unlockdown’, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is all set to review its decision of keeping gardens and parks closed, due to increasing clamour from local residents demanding that they be opened.

After being shut since the beginning of the lockdown, the PMC had opened the gardens and parks on June 3, but promptly closed them again on June 17, citing violation of basic rules by local residents, many of whom neither wore masks nor observed social distancing. Mayor Murlidhar Mohol had also openly criticised the civic administration’s decision to open gardens and parks.

“The parks were closed as during monsoon, local residents could walk only on the running tracks due to the ground being slippery with rain, and this led to crowding on the tracks and social distancing was violated. The open gymnasium was also being used…,” said Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar.

He said as monsoon was coming to an end, the PMC would review its decision on whether to open the gardens and parks for public once again.

Back in June, the PMC had reopened civic gardens and parks in a phased manner, with 33 of 204 gardens and parks outside containment zones open for two hours in the mornings and evenings. Visitors were allowed to only walk and jog while maintaining social distancing.

Those above 65, pregnant women and children below 10 years of age were not allowed to enter. Security guards had been given instructions to close the gardens immediately if any of the norms were violated.

