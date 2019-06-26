Monsoon covers Maharashtra, light to moderate rain till end of June: IMD

THE SOUTHWEST monsoon covered Maharashtra within five days of arriving, pacing up an otherwise slow onward progress, so far.

Advertising

Pune and adjoining areas received moderate spells in the evening for the second consecutive day this week. The city recorded 12.6 mm till 8.30 pm on the day.

On Tuesday, the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passed through Veraval, Surat, Indore, Mandla, Pendra, Sultanpur, Mukteshwar and entered Gujarat and some more areas of Madhya Pradesh.

According to authorities at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, light to moderate rainfall is expected over the state till the end of the month.

Advertising

“There is a low pressure system likely to form over the Bay of Bengal around June 29 or 30, which will then revive the monsoon. There are chances of heavy and continuous rain in early July,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, IMD, Pune.

Most importantly, regions of Marathwada reported some showers during the last two days. Malegaon (15 mm) and Parbhani (7.4 mm) recorded rain since Monday night that continued through Tuesday.

This year, the realised rainfall has not been as pronounced even over the areas where the monsoon has arrived, mainly because monsoon continues to remain in the active phase.

“During this phase, the intensity of rainfall continues to be within the light to moderate range. At some places, rains are caused due to convective activities, that is, there are thunderstorms reported mainly during the afternoon. As it is just the start of the season, it is still the transitional phase as a result, rainfall is mostly experienced post afternoon,” Kashyapi said.

According to the IMD weather models, heavy rain is likely to hit the west coast from July 2 and rainfall will intensify over the remaining parts of the state subsequently.

With the kharif sowing window having reduced due to the delayed monsoon, IMD officials said only farmers in Madhya Maharashtra and western Marathwada will have to wait a little longer for the rain situation to improve.

“In all other areas, farmers can take up normal crop for the season. It is also advised to cultivate short-term crops, offering a harvest in 90 to 100 days, wherever water availability is limited. Farmers can opt for cultivation of leguminous crops so that the crop sustains through available soil moisture,” Kashyapi said.

With the onset of the monsoon and subsequent progress delayed, the state’s rainfall deficiency on June 25 stood at 57 per cent. Of this, Vidarbha (-74 per cent) remained under the large deficient category, whereas Marathwada (-44 per cent), Madhya Maharashtra (-48 per cent) and Konkan (-55 per cent) fell under deficient category so far in this season.