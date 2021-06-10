Monsoon covers Maharashtra, heavy rain over Konkan and Vidarbha till June 13

During the next 24 hours, the monsoon is likely to make further progress into Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, rest of Odisha and entire West Bengal. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The Southwest monsoon has covered the entire state on Thursday, five days after it arrived over south Maharashtra.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that the monsoon had advanced to the rest parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Madhya Pradesh and southern Odisha on Thursday.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passed through Surat, Nandurbar, Betul, Mandla, Bilaspur, Bolangir, Puri and Bagdogra, on Thursday.

During the next 24 hours, the monsoon is likely to make further progress into Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, rest of Odisha and entire West Bengal.

With the strengthening of westerly winds and the formation of a low pressure system over the Bay of Bengal on Friday, heavy rainfall is forecast over coastal Maharashtra, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and east Madhya Pradesh with the Met department issuing a warning over these regions till June 13.