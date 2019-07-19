Monsoon casualties: NDMA asks cities to provide information on number of deaths in June since 2010

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has sought information from select cities, including Pune, on the number of casualties in the month of June since 2010.

In a communication to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the state government said the NDMA has sought information on casualties during the month of June. “The detailed report of deaths from June 1 to June 30 along with the reasons of the deaths have been sought. The information should be for the month of June from 2010 onwards,” it said.

In Maharasthra, the information of deaths has been sought from Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Akola, Amravati, Chandrapur, Nanded, Parbhani, Aurangabad, Jalgaon, Malegaon, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Kolhapur, Yavatmal, Beed, Satara, Ratnagiri and Vengurla.

The information has to be furnished by the administrative head of the urban local bodies in the respective cities. “There are no specific reasons given to us while seeking information of deaths in the month of June. However, it seems the NDMA is going to study and analyse the reasons for deaths and propose policies for reducing the mishaps and casualties,” said a PMC official.

He said the NDMA might suggest city centric measures to reduce mishaps based on the study of last nine years. “The mishaps are also based on the geographical situation of the city. There are man-made mishaps as well. Thus, the NDMA will have to recommend measures and policies based on the city situation,” the PMC official said.

There have been incidents of building collapse, wall collapse, drowning, flooding of streams, accidents due to poor condition of roads, felling of trees and electrocution during rainfall. In Pune, 21 labourers died recently in two incidents of boundary wall collapse while one death due to felling of tree.