Monsoon becomes active, Maharashtra braces for heavy rain till July end

Maharashtra is bracing for heavy to very heavy rainfall till July 28 as the monsoon has become active again after a

brief break. The brief dry spell over central and western parts of India, including Maharashtra, has led to a 10 per cent below normal rainfall in the state.

Pune is expected to receive light to moderate rains till the weekend, which is likely to intensify thereafter. The Met department has particularly warned of very heavy rains along the ghat sections in Pune district during the remaining days of this week.

Mumbai, along with other areas along the west coast, on Wednesday reported very heavy rainfall. Some stations even recorded rainfall of over 100 mm in less than eight hours, showed data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Rainfall reported at Mumbai (Colaba) between July 23 and July 24 was 173 mm, the heaviest during this month. The rainfall recorded at other stations were: Alibaug (76 mm), Ratnagiri (54 mm), Harnai (55 mm) and Mahabaleshwar (33 mm).

“A cyclonic circulation off Maharashtra coast and a feeble off-shore trough running between Maharashtra and Karnataka together caused heavy to very heavy rainfall over Mumbai and adjoining areas.

Though the cyclonic circulation has moved towards Gujarat, Konkan will continue to receive very heavy rains till July 28,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department at IMD, Pune.

A fresh low-pressure system is likely to form off Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast during the next 48 hours, which according to IMD officials will strengthen the Bay of Bengal branch of the Southwest monsoon, the trough of which has shifted southwards.

“Besides, the Arabian Sea branch has become active that will collectively cause good rains over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha till July 28. Heightened rainfall of very heavy intensity category is expected during July 27 and July 28 and associated warnings have been issued for Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha,” Kashyapi added.

This fresh spell of rainfall is crucial as Marathwada and Vidarbha are yet to receive normal rainfall even as it has been over one-and-a-half months since the season commenced. As on July 24, Vidarbha (- 40 per cent) and Marathwada (-32 per cent) continued to remain in the rain deficit category whereas Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra have reported normal rainfall so far this season.