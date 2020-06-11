Monsoon arrives over Maharashtra, kharif sowing set to begin

The monsoon is expected to hit Pune and Mumbai around June 13 – 14, Met officials stated. (File) The monsoon is expected to hit Pune and Mumbai around June 13 – 14, Met officials stated. (File)

The Southwest monsoon on Thursday advanced into southern Maharashtra, thereby maintaining its steady and timely northward progress.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared on Thursday that the monsoon has made its onset over Harnai, Ratnagiri and Solapur district in Maharashtra.

The monsoon is expected to hit Pune and Mumbai around June 13 – 14, Met officials stated.

The on-time monsoon arrival over Maharashtra will be beneficial to the farming community, as the kharif sowing normally commences around June 15. The sowing then continues for a month.

On the day, the monsoon advanced and covered Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, major areas of Telangana and some parts of Odhisha.

During June 12 – June 14, the Met department has forecast widespread rainfall across the State.

This will be due to a low pressure system that lay over west-central Bay of Bengal.

” Under its influence, there are chances of enhanced rainfall over Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odhisha today. Besides, rainfall activity will pick up over Maharashtra and adjoining Central India which will continue till June 13,” IMD officials stated.

