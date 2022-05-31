Monsoon may arrive a week in advance in Maharashtra: IMD

The Southwest Monsoon is likely to arrive in Maharashtra a week earlier than usual, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said on Tuesday.

The normal date for the onset of monsoon over Southern Konkan areas and Kolhapur is around June 9. However, this year, it is likely to arrive a week in advance. The normal date for the arrival of monsoon over Satara and Pune is June 9 and Mumbai is June 10.

During Monday and Tuesday, the Southwest monsoon further advanced into Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and the Arabian Sea. The monsoon had arrived over Kerala on May 29.

“The Southwest monsoon will arrive ahead of its normal dates over most areas of south peninsular India and close to the normal dates over northeast India,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the director general of IMD on Tuesday.

Maharashtra recorded 66 per cent below normal rainfall between March and May and the early arrival is likely to bring major relief to the farmers. The IMD’s second stage Long Range Forecast issued on Tuesday stated that Maharashtra, during the June-September season, is likely to receive normal-to-above-normal rainfall by 106 per cent of the Long Period Average.

“Conditions are favourable for the advance of monsoon over remaining parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, northeast India, Gangetic West Bengal, Goa and some parts of Konkan during the next two to three days,” the Met department said in a statement.