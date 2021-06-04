Monsoon advances, to reach Goa, Maharashtra in next 2-3 days: IMD

The normal date for monsoon onset over Goa and southern-most districts of Maharashtra is June 7, and it is likely to be realised this season. (FIle)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Friday afternoon said that the Southwest monsoon will most likely reach Goa and Maharashtra by early next week.

The monsoon hit southern Kerala on Thursday and since then, the rainfall activity has picked up. On Friday, the 24-hour rainfall recorded at many places here ranged between 70mm and 160mm.

By Friday afternoon, the Southwest monsoon had further advanced and covered Kerala, Lakshadweep, most parts of coastal and south interior Karnataka, some parts of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and remaining parts of the Bay of Bengal.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon presently passes along Karwar, Harapanahalli, Anantapur, Arogyavaram, Vellore and Nagapattinam.

The IMD, in its latest forecast, has said, “The monsoon is likely to further advance to remaining areas of Karnataka, more parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Goa and some parts of Maharashtra during the next two to three days.”

The normal date for monsoon onset over Goa and southern-most districts of Maharashtra is June 7, and it is likely to be realised this season. Over Pune, the onset is normally expected around June 10 and over Mumbai, it is on June 11. By mid-June, monsoon rainfall reaches entire Maharashtra.

“According to the Extended Range Forecasts, good rains are forecast during June 11 – 17 and the monsoon is expected to cover the entire state around June 15,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting division, IMD, Pune. Meanwhile, parts of the state will continue receiving pre-monsoon showers.

He added, “Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall will continue till early next week. Isolated heavy spells are likely over Konkan, Goa and along the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra.”

Thundershowers accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds 30 to 40 km/hr will be experienced over districts of Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Ahmednagar, Pune, Nashik, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad till Saturday. Thereafter, light rainfall will continue over these districts.