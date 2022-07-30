scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Monkeypox posing no major threat as of now: Maharashtra Covid task force member

Dr Joshi urged people working in healthcare and private workspaces to take Covid-related precautions.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: July 30, 2022 6:43:40 pm
Dr Shashank Joshi is a member of the Maharashtra Covid Task Force (Express photo)

Underlining that a change in lifestyle is necessary to prevent endocrine diseases, Dr Shashank Joshi, member, Maharashtra Covid Task Force, Saturday said monkeypox is posing no major threat as of now.

“As of now, there are no monkeys or poxes around us. So, there is no major threat of monkeypox in India even though there could be mild and mini outbreaks,” he said.

Dr Joshi, meanwhile, urged people working in healthcare and private workspaces to take Covid-related precautions.

“Covid has disrupted our lifestyle and there has been an increase in cardio-metabolic diseases like diabetes and hypertension. As per one medical report in 2017, there were around four million diabetes-related deaths around the world and in 2019 the deaths had increased to 6.8 million,” Dr Joshi said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data firstPremium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban
Also Read |First patient detected with monkeypox in India recovers, set to be discharged

“We need to be ‘Aatmanirbhar’ about our own hormones and change our behaviour to counter cardio-metabolic diseases. We must take care about the food we eat, eat less, slowly and on time and indulge in physical activities like yoga and exercise,” he added during the national conference on Reproductive Endocrinology (NCRE) 2022 organized by Pune Obstetric and Gynaecological Society (POGS) to discuss the various topics under the subject.

More from Pune

Dr Joshi also said that one should not be dismissive about ancient Indian medicines and therapies, which can work wonders.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Punjab V-C row: As protests grow, AAP government rushes to placate doctor

2

Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

3

Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts

4

'Mumbai won't be financial capital if Gujaratis, Rajasthanis are not here': Maharashtra Governor's remark triggers row

5

Booker winner Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: The violent conflict in Congo, in which two BSF personnel were...
Explained: The violent conflict in Congo, in which two BSF personnel were...
Explained: The $280 billion US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor prod...
Explained: The $280 billion US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor prod...
Swatantra Dev Singh at exit door, decks cleared for UP BJP to get new pre...
Swatantra Dev Singh at exit door, decks cleared for UP BJP to get new pre...
Seer death gives BJP a handle as Gehlot presses ahead with ERCP
Seer death gives BJP a handle as Gehlot presses ahead with ERCP
Once an aspiring wrestler, weightlifter Gururaja wins back-to-back CWG medals

Once an aspiring wrestler, weightlifter Gururaja wins back-to-back CWG medals

Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver
CWG 2022

Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver

Punjab V-C row: As protests grow, AAP govt rushes to placate doctor

Punjab V-C row: As protests grow, AAP govt rushes to placate doctor

Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta, Sreekumar
2002 riots case

Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta, Sreekumar

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Why have Africa, Asia seen so many viruses emerge recently?
Explained

Why have Africa, Asia seen so many viruses emerge recently?

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Premium
The $280 bn US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor production
Explained

The $280 bn US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor production

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
UPSC Essentials

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more

Premium
Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Read next week’s horoscope now
For subscribers first

Read next week’s horoscope now

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement