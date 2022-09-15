Monkeypox fatality highlights value of maintaining high index of suspicion: Study

In a new study, Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV) researchers, who reported the first fatal case of Monkeypox (MPXV) from India, have said that the case highlights the importance of maintaining a high index of suspicion to diagnose the viral disease.

According to the researchers, a close watch should be maintained for diagnosing MPXV in those presenting with atypical manifestations, fever with epidemiological linkage from MPXV endemic or outbreak countries. The study findings were presented on September 13 in Research Square under the title ‘A fatal case of monkeypox virus infection from Kerala India 2022’ as a preprint that has not been peer reviewed.

Till date, India has recorded 11 cases of Monkeypox infection. While five cases were reported from Kerala, six were reported from New Delhi.

According to Dr Sujeet Singh, Director of National Centre for Disease Control, more than 300 suspected samples have been tested for MPXV and ruled out for the infection.

World Health Organisation (WHO) reports indicate that over 52,000 people have been infected with MPXV while a total of 15 fatalities have been reported globally from endemic and non-endemic countries in 2022. The mortality in Brazil and Mexico were primarily in immunocompromised individuals, while in Spain, the fatal cases were immunocompetent with no underlying condition.

The current outbreak of Monkeypox had been largely limited to the community of men who have sex with men, primarily with multiple bisexual or homosexual partners. The vast majority of the cases infected with Monkeypox had recovered and complications like sepsis and encephalitis had been reported in immunocompromised individuals.

The first fatal case of Monkeypox virus infection imported from UAE to Kerala was reported in July this year. According to researchers, the 22-year-old apparently immunocompetent male with no significant past medical history was admitted in an unconscious state to a private hospital in Kerala following a single episode of acute onset generalised tonic-clonic seizures. The clinical features and MRI findings of this case suggest encephalitis while swabs were found to be positive for MPXV; next generation sequencing showed that it belonged to A.2 lineage of clade IIb as observed in the other confirmed Monkeypox cases from India.

The patient had developed fever and headache on July 15 while in UAE followed by painful right swollen lymph nodes with pus discharge for which he had sought medical care on July 19. He was partially relieved of his symptoms and returned from UAE to Kerala on July 21. He played football on July 23, which led to worsening of pain in the affected area for which he consulted a surgeon on July 25. He continued to have fatigue and low-grade fever which was not associated with persistent headache, alteration of sensorium, loss of appetite or weight. On July 26, he had a fever spike followed by generalised tonic clonic seizure. Serological tests for HIV, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and syphilis were negative. On July 28, the patient developed features of worsening cerebral edema and was intubated and mechanically ventilated. Despite anti cerebral edema measures, he progressed to brainstem dysfunction and succumbed on July 30. Just prior to the death of the patient, his relatives obtained a test result from the UAE, which showed that he had tested positive for MPXV on July 19, according to the study.

Following this, researchers at ICMR confirmed the case to be that of MPXV. In their report, they said the case highlights the importance of maintaining a high index of suspicion to diagnose MPXV in those presenting with atypical manifestations, exanthematous fever with epidemiological linkage from MPXV endemic or outbreak countries. The oropharyngeal/nasopharyngeal and possibly urine specimen should be considered as critical specimens for MPXV diagnosis in cases with no active skin lesions, researchers stated.