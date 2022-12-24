Money stolen from PMPML pass centre; one suspect booked

Police have booked an unidentified person for allegedly stealing money from the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited’s (PMPML) pass centre on Wednesday evening.

According to police, PMPML staffer Vyankati Dhangare (42) was on duty at the ‘Swargate PMPML pass centre’ near Vitthalrao Gadgil School in Vishrantwadi’s Viman Nagar Road on Wednesday. Dhangare alleged he had kept cash collected by selling PMPML passes that day inside the drawer of a table at the centre.

Around 6.40 pm, he locked the gate and went out.

On returning around 6.55 pm, he noticed that someone had broken into the centre and Rs 10,700 was missing from the drawer.

Based on a complainant filed by Dhangare, an FIR was registered at the Vishrantwadi police station on Thursday.

Police said an investigation is underway.