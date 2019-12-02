‘Molestation’ case: Marathi actress arrested for extortion

One more actress, whose arrest was pending, had left India for Dubai and a Look Out Circular was issued against her. (Representative Image) One more actress, whose arrest was pending, had left India for Dubai and a Look Out Circular was issued against her. (Representative Image)

A Marathi film actress has been arrested by the Pune City Police for allegedly extorting money from a male actor to withdraw a case of molestation filed against him by another actress.

In April, the Pune City Police had booked four persons, including a sub-inspector attached to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the two actresses and another man based on the complaint by the male actor.

Of the four booked, police have already arrested Assistant Police Inspector Amol Tekale of ATS, one Ram Jagdale, and one actress after the offence was filed against them. The three are now out on bail. A chargesheet was filed against the three persons in September.

One more actress, whose arrest was pending, had left India for Dubai and a Look Out Circular was issued against her. Her anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the court two days ago. A Pune police team arrested her from Parel in Mumbai late Saturday. She was produced before a court in Pune and was granted bail.

The male actor had alleged that the accused had demanded Rs 15 lakh from him to withdraw the molestation case, which according to him was false.

