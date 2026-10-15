Solapur-Mumbai, Amravati-Pune flights selected under modified UDAN scheme

Two regional air routes connecting Solapur with Mumbai and Amravati with Pune have been selected under the Centre’s modified UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol announced on Thursday.

The selection covers flights in both directions on the two routes, aimed at improving direct air connectivity between the two cities and major economic, industrial and educational centres in Maharashtra.

Under the modified scheme, routes are selected through a challenge-based process. Each state can propose four air routes and two airports based on passenger demand, the importance of regional connectivity and the potential for growth in air travel. Maharashtra’s selected routes are Solapur-Mumbai-Solapur and Amravati-Pune-Amravati.