Solapur-Mumbai, Amravati-Pune flights selected under modified UDAN scheme

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Two regional air routes connecting Solapur with Mumbai and Amravati with Pune have been selected under the Centre’s modified UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol announced on Thursday.
The selection covers flights in both directions on the two routes, aimed at improving direct air connectivity between the two cities and major economic, industrial and educational centres in Maharashtra.
Under the modified scheme, routes are selected through a challenge-based process. Each state can propose four air routes and two airports based on passenger demand, the importance of regional connectivity and the potential for growth in air travel. Maharashtra’s selected routes are Solapur-Mumbai-Solapur and Amravati-Pune-Amravati.
The scheme is part of the Centre’s efforts to expand air connectivity beyond major metropolitan centres and improve access to regional cities.
“Our endeavour is to ensure that air travel is not merely a facility for those in large metropolitan cities, but one that is accessible to people in every corner of the country. Air connectivity is not just about reducing the distance between two cities; it is about bringing opportunities for education, employment, trade and development closer together,” Mohol said.
He added that the government had been working to bring more cities in Maharashtra into the air transport network, and said regional connectivity would contribute to the development of the state and the country.
Aviation analyst Dhairyashil Vandekar welcomed the selection but called for a broader strategy to ensure sustainable regional air connectivity.
“While the inclusion of Solapur-Mumbai and Amravati-Pune under Modified UDAN is welcome, Maharashtra needs a broader and more sustainable strategy for regional air connectivity. The state has several existing airfields, including Akola, Dhule, Chandrapur, Karad and Baramati, which merit phased technical and commercial assessments for regular passenger and cargo operations,” Vandekar told The Indian Express.
He said Akola, in particular, warranted a detailed assessment of its potential to serve the Vidarbha region, including demand for flights to Mumbai and Pune.
Vandekar also pointed to the challenge of sustaining routes after the viability gap funding period under the original UDAN scheme. Citing a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit report, he said 58 routes had been discontinued after completing their concession periods, including 16 that had recorded passenger load factors above 70 per cent.
Maharashtra, he suggested, could consider a Regional Connectivity Support Scheme to sustain routes with demonstrated demand, subject to performance criteria and periodic reviews.
He also called for fresh feasibility assessments to revive routes such as Pune-Nashik and Pune-Belagavi, which had previously operated under UDAN.
With Nashik preparing to host the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela, Vandekar said planning should begin well in advance to enhance regional air connectivity, increase flight capacity and improve transport links between the airport and the city.