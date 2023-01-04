Modi, Shah pay tribute to BJP MLA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid rich tributes to BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap, who passed away on Tuesday.

“Pained by the passing away of MLA Laxman Jagtap… He made great contribution for the development of Pune and surrounding areas. Condolences to his family and supporters,” the PM tweeted.

Paying tributes, Shah tweeted, “The passing away of Chinchwad MLA Laxman Jagtap has pained me. Jagtapji made immense contribution in the development of Pune. I offer my condolences to his family and supporters.”

Opposition leader Ajit Pawar said, “In Laxman Jagtap’s death, we have lost an aggressive leader and one who worked relentlessly for the welfare of the masses. When he was in NCP, we worked very closely. His contribution to the political and social field will always be remembered. He was a mass leader. He played a major role in the development of Pimpri-Chinchwad. His death leaves a deep void on the political field.”

BJP state secretary Amit Gorkhe said, “Jagtap was highly talented and a gutsy leader. He never withdrew from the battlefield. He gave strength and inspired BJP leaders and workers. His death is a big loss for the party.”

Paying tributes, NCP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad president Ajit Gavahane said, “For the last 35 years, Jagtap has been working in political and social field of Pimpri-Chinchwad. He always remained at the beck and call of the people. He fought hard for the development of Pimpri-Chinchwad. When he was in NCP, he worked relentlessly under the leadership of our leader Ajit Pawar. Jagtap’s all-round contribution to the growth of the city will always be remembered.”

Meanwhile, thousands of citizens from across Pimpri-Chinchwad paid their respects to Jagtap at his residence where his body was brought from hospital around 2 pm. He was cremated with full state honours in Pimple Gurav area. All shops, offices and business establishments remained shut throughout the day in Pimple Gurav, Sangvi and other neighbouring suburbs.