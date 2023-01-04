scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Modi, Shah pay tribute to BJP MLA

"Pained by the passing away of MLA Laxman Jagtap... He made great contribution for the development of Pune and surrounding areas. Condolences to his family and supporters," PM Modi tweeted.

(From top) Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil pay their last respects to BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap who passed away on Tuesday morning; the funeral procession. Rajesh Stephan
Listen to this article
Modi, Shah pay tribute to BJP MLA
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid rich tributes to BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap, who passed away on Tuesday.

“Pained by the passing away of MLA Laxman Jagtap… He made great contribution for the development of Pune and surrounding areas. Condolences to his family and supporters,” the PM tweeted.

Paying tributes, Shah tweeted, “The passing away of Chinchwad MLA Laxman Jagtap has pained me. Jagtapji made immense contribution in the development of Pune. I offer my condolences to his family and supporters.”

Opposition leader Ajit Pawar said, “In Laxman Jagtap’s death, we have lost an aggressive leader and one who worked relentlessly for the welfare of the masses. When he was in NCP, we worked very closely. His contribution to the political and social field will always be remembered. He was a mass leader. He played a major role in the development of Pimpri-Chinchwad. His death leaves a deep void on the political field.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Keeping Them Waiting
Delhi Confidential: Keeping Them Waiting
UPSC Key- January 3, 2023: Why you should read ‘Women Safety in India’ or...
UPSC Key- January 3, 2023: Why you should read ‘Women Safety in India’ or...
Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad thrown open to public till January 15
Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad thrown open to public till January 15
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...

BJP state secretary Amit Gorkhe said, “Jagtap was highly talented and a gutsy leader. He never withdrew from the battlefield. He gave strength and inspired BJP leaders and workers. His death is a big loss for the party.”

Paying tributes, NCP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad president Ajit Gavahane said, “For the last 35 years, Jagtap has been working in political and social field of Pimpri-Chinchwad. He always remained at the beck and call of the people. He fought hard for the development of Pimpri-Chinchwad. When he was in NCP, he worked relentlessly under the leadership of our leader Ajit Pawar. Jagtap’s all-round contribution to the growth of the city will always be remembered.”

More from Pune

Meanwhile, thousands of citizens from across Pimpri-Chinchwad paid their respects to Jagtap at his residence where his body was brought from hospital around 2 pm. He was cremated with full state honours in Pimple Gurav area. All shops, offices and business establishments remained shut throughout the day in Pimple Gurav, Sangvi and other neighbouring suburbs.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-01-2023 at 05:56 IST
Next Story

Jagtap remained a fighter till the end

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close