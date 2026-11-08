Modi-script letters reveal forgotten social history of 18th-century Maharashtra

Written by Kalyani Lad

History is often remembered through its kings, battles, victories, and political upheavals. But somewhere between the accounts of powerful rulers and celebrated dynasties lie the lives of ordinary people: women negotiating their identities, families confronting social conventions, and individuals seeking justice.

In Maharashtra, some of these forgotten lives have survived in an unlikely form: centuries-old letters written in the Modi script. Modi travelled beyond Maharashtra to wherever Maratha settlements and administration emerged, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat. The script adapted to local linguistic influences, incorporating elements of Kannada, Tamil, and Gujarati, reflecting the cultural exchanges of the time.

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For Ganesh Khutwad, an assistant professor and researcher studying the social history of 18th-century Maharashtra, these documents have opened a window into a world that conventional historical narratives have largely overlooked. While the vast collections of Modi documents have traditionally been examined to reconstruct the political history of the Marathas and the Peshwas, the researcher believes that their deeper significance lies in what they reveal about society and its people.

Remarriage more prevalent among lower castes

One such account concerns a young woman, Shami, whose husband had left for war and not returned for two or three years. Concerned about his daughter’s uncertain future, her father decided to arrange her remarriage. His letter, however, was not merely an account of a family decision; it was an assertion of a woman’s right to continue living her life.

Ganesh Khutwad

Assistant Professor, Department of History, Sir Parashurambhau College, Pune. (Photo by special arrangement) Ganesh KhutwadAssistant Professor, Department of History, Sir Parashurambhau College, Pune. (Photo by special arrangement)

The father expressed his inability to watch his daughter suffer and insisted that if her first husband returned, he should not trouble her. He even offered to arrange another marriage for him.

“It shows a completely different image of a father,” Khutwad observes, challenging the familiar perception of fathers in traditional societies as emotionally distant and bound by rigid conventions.

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Such accounts complicate our understanding of the past. The researcher points out that remarriage was considerably more prevalent among lower castes during that period, while upper-caste women faced greater restrictions. Although remarriage is more widely accepted today, the social discomfort surrounding divorce and second marriages has not entirely disappeared. Such records reveal not only the evolution of social practices but also the biases embedded within them, particularly those arising from caste and gender. Although society has transformed over the centuries, several of these questions remain relevant today, making it important to examine the past with a critical and inclusive perspective.

Caste penetrating intimate relationships

The documents also expose the deeply entrenched inequalities of caste. In one case, a couple discovered after 12 years of marriage that they belonged to different castes and subsequently separated. The episode illustrates how caste boundaries could penetrate even intimate relationships, overriding years of shared life.

Perhaps more unsettling are two cases from Saswad, near Pune, which reveal the unequal treatment of women within the social and judicial structures of the time.

In an early 18th-century case, a woman accused seven or eight men belonging to different communities of sexual assault and mistreatment. Although 14 to 15 letters were recorded in connection with the matter, the woman’s name was never mentioned. She remained identified only by her caste. The accused, too, were not individually named in the records.

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In another case, a woman named Bivhi, who lived in Somwar Peth after coming to Pune, was taken into custody following allegations of relationships with four men. While two of the men paid fines, the case remained centred on Bivhi, who was kept in custody for two months on the grounds that she might repeat what was considered a social offence.

The contrast between the two cases raises uncomfortable questions about whose actions were scrutinised, whose identities were preserved, and whose voices were allowed to enter the historical record.

For the researcher, these documents are not merely administrative correspondence. They are fragments of human experience. “Literature and history help us understand how society is now, how it was yesterday, and how it was before that,” added Khutwad.

The journey towards uncovering these stories began with an interest in Marathi literature, its roots in Maharashtri Prakrit, and the writings of women saints such as Muktabai, Janabai, Soyarabai, and Bahinabai. The researcher subsequently turned to Modi, a script once widely used for writing Marathi, and began examining archival material beyond the familiar narratives of royal families.

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Tenderness and everyday familiarity

The Pune Archives alone are estimated to hold 15 to 17 crore documents, while the Bharat Itihas Sanshodhak Mandal preserves approximately 20 lakh Modi documents. Yet much of this material remains unexplored from the perspective of social and economic history. There are also glimpses of tenderness and everyday familiarity in these records. A letter from Radhabai, Peshwa Bajirao’s mother, advises her son against trusting strangers when he travels on military campaigns. A mother’s concern for her son, the researcher suggests, transcends centuries.

The challenge now is to read these archives differently, not merely to understand who ruled Maharashtra, but how its people lived, loved, suffered, and negotiated the expectations imposed upon them. When individuals could not resolve issues privately, these often became matters of collective discussion, sometimes leading to social resolutions.

Such records also expose caste and gender biases that, despite social changes, continue to resonate today. They preserve a rich collection of Marathi literature, letters and personal accounts, allowing readers to explore history beyond conventional narratives. Learning the script offers direct access to this heritage, and workshops across Pune and Maharashtra are encouraging younger generations to engage with it.

“History is never black and white. It is grey,” Khutwad says.

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Perhaps that is the most compelling lesson these forgotten letters offer: society may have changed its language, institutions, and laws, but its human struggles have not always moved as far away from the past as we imagine.

Kalyani Lad is an intern with The Indian Express.