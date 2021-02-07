Modi govt committed to welfare of poor, Atmanirbhar Bharat: Javadekar

Emphasising that the Narendra Modi-led central government was committed for the welfare of the poor, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said the Union Budget 2021-22 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman was a well-planned document aimed at making India “Atmanirbhar”.

“This budget has made provisions for the poor, farmers, youth, women, senior citizens and the industries. The budget has given due considerations to all,” Javadekar said at a press conference in Pune on Sunday.

The Union minister added that the word Atmairbhar has become so popular that Oxford dictionary has used it in its latest edition. “This budget resolves to achieve the objective of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

Javadekar added that the budget also laid focus on development of basic amenities, roads, transport, safety and security.

Stressing that the Covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected the world economy, Javadekar said, “India too has been hit hard. Under these circumstances, it was imperative to find new sources of revenue and increase the taxes. However, this budget has not increased any taxes and has pegged inflation at 5 per cent.”

Javadekar said the Modi government was committed for the welfare of the poor and empowerment of women. “…All plans like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, provision of toilets, gas, electricity, tap water, opening of bank accounts are progressing in a time-bound manner. As many as 8 lakh women have benefitted through the Ujwala Yojana. The plan is being expanded and one crore women will join it,” he added.

Meanwhile, Javadekar on Sunday flagged off a mobile exhibition awareness campaign on Covid vaccination and Atmanirbhar Bharat in Pune.

Under this campaign, 16 specially fabricated vans will travel across 36 districts of Maharashtra to spread awareness among people. The campaign has been designed and implemented by the Regional Outreach Bureau, Pune, of the Ministry of I&B in collaboration with the World Health Organization, UNICEF and the IEC Division of the Maharashtra Health Department. The vans, which will be live tracked through GPS, will also display messages through LED screens.

Javadekar said, “Whole world is fighting corona. However, even with population of 130 crore, India has managed to keep its losses lesser than Latin America, Europe or America.”

The minister further said that with Covid vaccination, “we have entered the new phase of communication”. “…Ever since the launch of Covid vaccination programme, more than 50 lakh health and frontline workers have been vaccinated in the country. After frontline health workers, people who are over 50 years of age will be vaccinated and thereafter whole population will be vaccinated,” Javadekar said.

The minister said that the Mobile Exhibition Vans will travel 80-100 kms every day to create awareness about the vaccination programme.

The campaign intends to take message of vaccination plan and Covid appropriate behaviour to the last mile in Maharashtra.

The cultural artistes of Song & Drama Division will convey messages through folk performances popular in respective regions of Maharashtra.

“Curbing misinformation and rumors surrounding vaccines and spreading awareness about government’s efforts towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat will be other objectives of this campaign,” he said.