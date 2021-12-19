Modi considers Constitution holy book, Congress left no chance to insult Ambedkar: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ruling the country by considering the Constitution prepared under the leadership of Dr BR Ambedkar as a holy book while the Congress had “not left a single opportunity to insult the architect of the Constitution during and after his lifetime”.

“The Congress did not leave a single opportunity to insult Ambedkar during his lifetime and afterwards but is now using his contribution to further its interest,” said Shah after unveiling the statue of Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb, in the porch of the newly constructed building of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on civic headquarter premises. He also laid the foundation stone for the statue of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji in the lawns of the civic main building.

“Ambedkar brought together everyone on resolving various disputed issues. He ensured the welfare of those from Dalit, poor and tribal community. His entire life, Ambedkar had to face insult but it did not affect him in preparing the Constitution, which is a document for the progress of the country. The Constitution prepared under his leadership is the best Constitution of any country in the world considering the equal treatment ensured to everyone,” Shah said.

Attacking the Congress, the senior BJP leader said, “Ambedkar was conferred the Bharat Ratna during the tenure of a non-Congress government at Centre. The establishment of five locations related to Ambedkar as a memorial has been done only by BJP governments in the state and Centre. The Congress did not even celebrate Constitution Day fearing qualities of Ambedkar would get highlighted. It is the Modi-led government that started celebrating it while the Congress boycotts it.”

Continuing with his attacks, Shah said, “No stamp was brought to honour Dr Ambedkar; whenever he contested elections, the Congress ensured that he does not reach Parliament. Now, the same Congress is remembering him.”

Shah said the BJP wanted to showcase the contribution made by Ambedkar for the country. “We want to acknowledge the work of Dr Ambedkar in preparing the Constitution. Prime Minister Modi considers it as a “granth” — a holy book,” Shah said.

Praising Shivaji, Shah said the Maratha warrior king laid the foundation for good governance in the country. “The efforts of Shivaji to inculcate patriotism among youths continue…The statue of the Maratha king in PMC main building premises would inspire everyone,” he added.

The Union minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has taken various initiatives for the development of Pune city. “The extension of the airport, Metro rail, Smart City, buses and improvement of Mula-Mutha River have been taken up by the BJP government. The Modi government is committed to the development of Pune under the leadership of the mayor,” Shah said.

Union Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawale said the contribution of Shah is significant in bringing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government to power at the Centre.

Stating that the Centre supported reservation for backward communities, Athawale said, “There is no issue of removing the reservation…The Opposition has been deliberately creating fear among the public on threat to the Constitution and reservation for backward communities.”