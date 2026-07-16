PM Modi to unveil 75 redeveloped railway stations, including Baramati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil Baramati station through video-conferencing, as part of the Centre’s Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). (Facebook/BJP)

Baramati railway station in Pune will be among 75 stations across the country Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil on Friday through video-conferencing, as part of the Centre’s Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

The Baramati railway station, which falls under the Pune Division of Central Railway (CR), has been redeveloped at a sanctioned cost of Rs 11.40 crore. The station currently handles around 1,800 passengers and eight passenger train services daily, according to a press release issued by CR.

Officials said the redevelopment focused on improving passenger comfort, accessibility and infrastructure. The upgraded station will feature a modern building with improved architectural aesthetics, better lighting and standardised signage, upgraded waiting areas, improved sanitation facilities, barrier-free access for Divyangjan passengers, and better parking and approach roads.