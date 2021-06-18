Modern MSRTC bus station to come up at Shivajinagar after Metro work is complete: Minister Anil Parab

State Transport Minister Anil Parab said on Friday that work on the Metro project at Shivajinagar site will finish by July 2022, after which the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will develop a state-of-the-art bus station at the site. All the work at the Metro site will happen underground, while the MSRTC plans to use the above-the-ground area for the bus station.

Parab on Friday visited the Shivajinagar site where the Metro work is going on as well as the Wakadewadi site on the Pune-Mumbai Highway from where MSRTC is temporarily operating its services. MSRTC had shifted its Shivajinagar station and depot to the present location in December 2019.

“All the structures that the Pune Metro is constructing at the Shivajinagar site will come up underground. We have been told that the work will be finished by July 2022. After this, we will have possession for the site to undertake above-the-ground work. We have planned a state-of-the-art state transport station at this central location,” Parab told mediapersons.

During his visit to the Wakdewadi bus station, Parab instructed officials to ensure that commuters don’t face any inconvenience and they have access to clean drinking water. He also instructed officers to ensure that Covid-19 protocols of social distancing and sanitisation are maintained at the bus station as well as on board the buses.

Shivajiangar is one of the busiest stations of MSRTC in Pune city. The shifting was necessitated due to the Metro railway work and the bus port proposed to be built at its current location. Currently, the Shivajinagar ST stand occupies 15,700 square metres of area and the bus stand, workshop and ST office operate from here. MSRTC has agreed to provide 3,185 square meters of space to Maha-Metro for the Metro railway work.

Recently, MSRTC had announced that it has decided to pull out of the multi-modal transport hub project of Pune Metro under which a multi-storey transport hub — with facilities of Metro, city transport body and railways as well as MSRTC — is being constructed.

The financially beleaguered agency may have decided to pull out from the ambitious plan due to its inability to pay the funds required to be part of the project.