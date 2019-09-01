Moderate to heavy rainfall in Pune on two festival days: IMD

This year, Ganesh festival will start on a wet note in Maharashtra, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall from September 1.

Advertising

Pune city is expected to receive moderate to heavy rain on September 5 and September 6, right in the middle of the festival which begins on September 2. This year, the city has recorded nearly 100 per cent surplus rainfall. As on August 31, rainfall recorded over the city this season stood at 784.2 mm against a normal of 439.2 mm.

In its final leg, the southwest monsoon is all set to get active once again, bringing moderate to heavy showers over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha.

Two cyclonic circulations that lay over Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are likely to cause widespread rainfall over Maharashtra. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai, has placed Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg on alert.

Advertising

“These coastal districts will receive heavy spells till September 3. Similarly, the districts of Pune, Satara, Sangli Kolhapur and Jalgaon, including the ghat areas, will experience moderate to heavy spells during this period,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather department, IMD, Pune.

As the above systems move westward, Vidarbha and neighbouring east Marathwada regions will also record some rainfall. “There are even chances of very heavy spells over Bhandara, Gondiya and Chandrapur districts, particularly on September 2 and September 3,” added Kashyapi.

Even as the state-wide rainfall scenario remains fairly good this season, with the cumulative rainfall for the state this season being 19 per cent above normal, Marathwada remains a concern. The sub-division is unlikely to receive even normal rainfall this season, said IMD officials. All eight districts in Marathwada have seen rainfall deficiency ranging from 13 per cent to 40 per cent, below normal. The worst-affected districts are Beed (- 40 per cent), Parbhani (- 38 per cent), Hingoli and Latur (-29 per cent, each).