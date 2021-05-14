Moderate rain over Pune’s ghat areas on Saturday: IMD

May 14, 2021 10:35:30 pm
Pune city experienced extremely cloudy and windy conditions accompanied by light intensity rainfall in some parts of the city.
On Friday, rainfall recorded at Shivajinagar and adjoining areas recorded was 0.9mm till 5.30 pm. The maximum temperature recorded here was 37.8 degrees, whereas Lohegaon and Pashan recorded 39 degrees Celsius and 38.2 degrees Celsius respectively on Friday.
With a cyclone likely to develop in the Arabian Sea on Saturday, severe cloud cover is expected over Konkan, Goa and Maharashtra, including Pune, on Saturday.
As a result, moderate intensity rain is forecast over Pune’s ghat areas and light rainfall over the city during evening hours.
The maximum temperature on Saturday will be 36 degrees Celsius and the minimum will be 23 degrees Celsius.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-