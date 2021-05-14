Moderate rain over Pune’s ghat areas on Saturday: IMD

Moderate intensity rain is forecast over Pune’s ghat areas and light rainfall over the city during evening hours. (Representative image)

Pune city experienced extremely cloudy and windy conditions accompanied by light intensity rainfall in some parts of the city.

On Friday, rainfall recorded at Shivajinagar and adjoining areas recorded was 0.9mm till 5.30 pm. The maximum temperature recorded here was 37.8 degrees, whereas Lohegaon and Pashan recorded 39 degrees Celsius and 38.2 degrees Celsius respectively on Friday.

With a cyclone likely to develop in the Arabian Sea on Saturday, severe cloud cover is expected over Konkan, Goa and Maharashtra, including Pune, on Saturday.

As a result, moderate intensity rain is forecast over Pune’s ghat areas and light rainfall over the city during evening hours.

The maximum temperature on Saturday will be 36 degrees Celsius and the minimum will be 23 degrees Celsius.