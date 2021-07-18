Moderate rain over Pune on Sunday, ghats to get heavy spells

In the past 24-hours (ending 8.30am on Sunday), Shivajinagar recorded 0.5mm, Lohegaon – 1.2m and Pashan – 1.4mm. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale)

Pune city will mainly experience cloudy skies with a high possibility of moderate intensity rainfall(15.6mm to 64.4mm in 24-hours) on Sunday.

Owing to the presence of a low pressure system lying over Madhya Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rain over Pune district’s ghats on the day.

In the past 24-hours (ending 8.30am on Sunday), Shivajinagar recorded 0.5mm, Lohegaon – 1.2m and Pashan – 1.4mm.

An east west shear-zone continues to persist across Maharashtra and the monsoon is largely active over Konkan – Goa. An off-shore trough – which pulls moist westerly winds from the Arabian Sea over to the land – runs parallel to the Maharashtra-Karnataka coast. These weather features will keep the monsoon active during the week ahead.

On Sunday, the city’s day temperature will be around 30 degrees and the realised minimum temperature (at 8.30am) was 24 degrees.

# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on July 18, 2021

Source : SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune

Pune city AQI – 28 – Satisfactory

