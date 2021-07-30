Moderate rain over Pune on Friday: IMD

The southwest monsoon remains subdued over Maharashtra. (File photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate intensity rainfall (2.4 to 64.4mm in 24 hours) and cloudy sky conditions over Pune city on Friday.

Ghat areas of the district could witness isolated heavy rain.

Shivajinagar – 4.5mm, Pashan – 6.8mm and Lohegaon – 5.8mm was the rainfall recorded during the past 24-hours.

The southwest monsoon remains active over Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra and the presence of an off-shore trough between southern Maharashtra and north Kerala.

The maximum temperature over Pune on Friday will be around 27 degrees and the recorded minimum temperature here was 22.2 degrees.

