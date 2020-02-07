Pune: Model College cancels Tushar Gandhi’s lecture after threat from Hindu outfit

Tushar Gandhi. Tushar Gandhi.

Model College in Pune Thursday cancelled a lecture that was scheduled to be delivered by Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, after the institute received a threat letter from Hindu outfit Patitpavan Sanstha. The lecture was to take place Friday.

The outfit threatened to cause disruptions during the event if Gandhi was allowed on stage.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Gandhi said, “Modern College Pune was forced to cancel a program scheduled for tomorrow celebrating the 150th anniversary of Bapu because they invited me, Patitpavan Sanstha threatened to disrupt the program if I was present. The Goli Maro Gang in Action.”

