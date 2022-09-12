MoD publishes draft standards for drone image quality, seeks comments

THE MINISTRY of Defence has published draft standards on the image quality of drone survey output aimed at bringing uniformity in parameters of the images obtained by the use of drones for the purpose of land survey. The Ministry has sought comments from the stakeholders in this regard.

In the first-of-its-kind initiative, the Ministry of Defence’s Centre of Excellence – Satellite and Unmanned Remote Vehicle Initiative (CoE–SURVEI) has published a draft concept paper earlier this week prescribing a set of technical parameters which may serve as a reference standard for image quality of drone survey output.

The CoE-SURVEI has sought comments from the stakeholders in this regard for laying down uniform standards to evaluate quality of output of drone images for the purpose of land survey, the defence ministry said.

MoD officials said currently no uniform parameters exist for evaluation of images obtained by the use of drones for the purpose of land survey. This poses a challenge in carrying out post-processing analysis on the drone imagery output, restricting the ability to extract relevant information from drone data by using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning tools.

“CoE – SURVEI, in association with its knowledge partners, has taken a lead in developing draft standards for drone survey output, and published the same for seeking views and wider consultations with drone community and other stakeholders,” a press statement from the MoD said.