MoD gives nod to transfer 13 acre land for Pune Airport expansion

UNION MINISTER for Road Transport and Highways and the chairman of infrastructure committee of Union government, Nitin Gadkari, said on Friday that the Ministry of Defence has approved the allocation of 13 acres of land of Barrack Store Office of Pune Air Force to Airports Authority of India (AAI) for expansion of cargo infrastructure at the airport.

The idea was first floated in 2017-18 and was being pursued with the Ministry of Defence since. Last year, Gadkari, while on a visit to Pune had said that the MoD has agreed to provide the land to Pune Airport if it was provided land of its choice in Chandigarh.

On Monday, Gadkari posted on social media that the final approval for the transfer of land has been given by the MoD.

“I am very happy to announce that Ministry of Defence has approved to allot 13 acres of adjacent land of BSO yard to Airports Authority of India for construction of International and Domestic cargo infrastructure at Pune Airport. This will benefit the western Maharashtra region for export of agriculture and Industrial Products,” Gadkari said in a Twitter post.

As per officials, the Air Force requires a plot of land held by the Airports Authority of India in Chandigarh.

The AAI had agreed to barter the land in Chandigarh for the 13-acre BSO land in Pune.

Pune Airport Director Santosh Dhoke told The Indian Express that the additional land will address the land needs of the current airport to undertake expansion of cargo infrastructure, and add additional aprons.

“We are very glad as this is a remarkable development for the airport. Gadkari sir has followed us this issue thoroughly. We have been trying to get the additional land since 2017-18 and were in communication with the Defence Estate Authorities. With the efforts of AAI Chairman Sanjeev Kumar and attention given by Shri Gadkari, the issued has been resolved and the defence authorities have brought out a letter. The land will address the problem of land scarcity to expand the airport towards the city side. We will also add international and domestic cargo infrastructure and may also add a few additional aprons,” said Dhoke.