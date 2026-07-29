Deadline for mandatory mobility smart card in buses extended to September 1

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Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Wednesday announced that the deadline for making the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) mandatory to avail concessional travel on State Transport (ST) buses has been extended to September 1.
The state currently offers free travel to senior citizens above the age of 75 and a 50 per cent fare concession to senior citizens and women. Earlier, the government had decided to make the NCMC smart card mandatory from August 1 to avail these benefits, aiming for a more transparent and technology-driven system.
However, while a large number of eligible passengers across the state have registered for the card, many senior citizens and women are yet to receive it. Taking note of this, the government decided to push the deadline back by a month.
“ST travel concessions are meant for the convenience of the common people. Eligible senior citizens and women passengers should not face inconvenience due to technical or procedural delays. We have therefore decided to extend the deadline for the mandatory NCMC requirement to September 1,” Sarnaik said.
The move is part of a larger push to digitise the state’s concessional travel system, replace paper-based passes with cashless ticketing, and curb misuse through automated record-keeping.
The NCMC will apply to several existing schemes – 50 per cent discount for women under Mahila Samman Scheme, 50 per cent discount for passengers aged 65-75, free travel for senior citizens above 75 under Amrut Senior Citizen Scheme, monthly passes at 66.67 per cent discount for school students, and free passes for girl students up to Class 12 under Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar Scheme.
Each NCMC card will be linked to an identity document specific to the beneficiary category. Students will get cards mapped to their Saral numbers, while senior citizens and women will receive Aadhaar-linked cards. Persons with disabilities will be issued cards linked to their UDID numbers. Freedom fighters, journalists, and state awardees can collect their cards from their respective divisional headquarters.
Concessional tickets will be deducted from the card’s wallet, which can be recharged using cash or UPI. Passengers travelling without the card will be charged full fare. Meanwhile, Sarnaik has urged all eligible passengers to make use of the extended deadline and complete their NCMC registration at the earliest.