MNS workers held for ‘beating’ multiplex staffer get bail

A local court on Saturday granted bail to the five workers of the MNS, including former corporator Kishor Shinde, who were arrested for allegedly beating up the assistant manager of a multiplex in Pavilion Mall on Senapati Bapat Road on Thursday.

About 15 MNS workers, led by Kishor Shinde, had allegedly created ruckus at a multiplex in Pavilion Mall about 2.10 pm on Thursday, and thrashed a senior staffer claiming that food items were being sold at higher prices.

The activists argued with the assistant manager Vinodkumar Mali (25) over the issue and allegedly beat him up. Mali, a resident of Pimple Nilakh, had lodged a complaint at the Chaturshringi police station. Police had booked Kishor Shinde, along with 15 others, under the IPC. Shinde and four other MNS activists were arrested, and a court had remanded them to police custody.

“The five MNS workers were produced before the court today and sent them to magisterial custody. We have arrested one more MNS worker in the case today,” said Assistant Police Inspector D S Shinde.

Ajay Shinde, president of the city unit of MNS, said, “All five MNS workers arrested by the police have been released on bail. The workers had raised their voices in public interest against the food items sold at very high cost at the multiplex. Party stands by them. We will continue to raise such issues in the future.”

