MNS worker arrested, pollution board officer booked for ‘extorting money from Chinchwad company’

Police laid a trap and nabbed Narke while he was allegedly accepting Rs 1 lakh as “token amount for settling the case”. (File)

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested an office-bearer of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and booked three others, including an officer of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), for allegedly extorting money from senior officers of a private company.

According to police, Pandharinath Sabale and Ashish Arbale, who has worked as consultant for an engineering company in Chinchwad, told their friend, MNS worker Kailas Narke, that the company was not following the requisite norms to curb pollution.

Narke then filed a complaint against the company at the MPCB office in Wakadewadi. MPCB forwarded a copy of this complaint to the state Electricity Board and Water Corporation, due to which the light and water connections provided to the company were cut off.

According to police, the company officials held a meeting with MPCB regional officer Jitendra Sanghewar, who asked the company officials to “settle” the matter. When the company’s HR manager held a meeting with Narke, the latter allegedly demanded Rs 25 lakh for withdrawing his complaint.

“The managing director of the company filed a complaint with Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash, who ordered a probe in the matter,” the press release stated.

As per the instructions of police, company officials called Narke to a five-star hotel on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road to collect the money. Police laid a trap and nabbed Narke while he was allegedly accepting Rs 1 lakh as “token amount for settling the case”.

Police arrested Narke and also booked Ashish Arbale, Pandharinath Sabale and MPCB regional officer Jitendra Sanghewar in connection with the case. An offence has been lodged at the Pimpri police station under sections 384 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Narke was on Wednesdy produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody till December 25.

