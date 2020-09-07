MNS leader damages vehicle of officer, Cong warns of agitation as they target PMC over Covid ‘mismanagement’ in Pune

Meanwhile, MNS leader Vasant More damaged the vehicle of a civic officer after a relative of his, who died of Covid-19, couldn't be cremated for hours. (Representational)

The Congress and MNS have both taken an aggressive stance against the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) over the administration’s “failure” to alleivate the suffering of Covid-19 patients.

City Congress unit chief Ramesh Bagawe on Monday met civic officers and warned of an agitation unless the PMC took steps to provide timely treatment for patients. “I have urged the civic administration to improve health services for Covid-19 patients in the next two days as they are dying due to delayed treatment… otherwise, I have warned of an agitation…,” Bagawe said after he witnessed the death of a patient due to lack of timely treatment.

He said the patient was refused admission in both Naidu Hospital and Sassoon Hospital due to non-availability of beds. “The patient died and the family refused to take the body,” said the Congress leader.

Meanwhile, MNS leader Vasant More damaged the vehicle of a civic officer after a relative of his, who died of Covid-19, couldn’t be cremated for hours. “I had to wait for hours to get the body cremated. The patients are suffering due to lack of timely and proper treatment. The PMC has also not been able to handle the cremation of the deceased… the relatives are made to wait for hours for the body, its transportation to the crematorium and for the last rites. This is very painful,” he said.

More also said that private hospitals in the city were charging an exorbitant amount for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Earlier, BJP MLA Siddarth Shirole had warned of a protest if the state government failed to fix the issues plaguing the recently-started jumbo treatment centre at CoEP ground, after complaints of mismanagement of the facility and lack of proper treatment started pouring in.

Congress spokesperson Anant Gadgil had also hit out the BJP over the worsening pandemic situation in Pune. “Local residents elected six legislators, a Lok Sabha representative and over 100 corporators of the BJP from the city. But they have failed to deliver despite being in power in the civic body,” he said.

