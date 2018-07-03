MNS gives 8-day ultimatum to Pune multiplexes

MNS has issued an eight-day ultimatum to multiplexes in Pune asking them to reduce the cost of food products sold in their premises and allow customers, especially those suffering from diabetics, to take home-made food items inside the theatres. On Monday, the Maharashtra Navnirman Chitrapat Karmachari Sena (MNCKS), a wing of the MNS, threatened an agitation if the demands are not considered positively by multiplex owners. A press release by MNS workers, including Ramesh Pardeshi of the MNCKS and former corporator Kishor Shinde, said they have been agitating for the past three months against the sale of highly priced food items in multiplexes.

“… Arrest of MNS activists does not mean the agitation is over. Severe agitation may take place henceforth on the issue,” the release stated.

