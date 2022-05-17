MNS chief Raj Thackeray to be in Pune on two-day visit

Amid the Hanuman Chalisa row and his proposed visit to Ayodhya in June, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will be in Pune for a two-day visit from Tuesday.

“Yes, our party chief is visiting Pune for two days. He will be interacting with party workers and leaders,” said Sainath Babar, president of the city unit of MNS.

Thackeray’s visit to Pune assumes significance as MNS corporator Vasant More was removed from the post of the party’s Pune unit chief after he refused to heed a call given by the party chief to play the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in front of mosques. MNS leader and fellow PMC corporator Sainath Babar was appointed as the party’s new city unit chief. Party sources said Raj will also hold discussions with More to “understand his problem”.

When approached for comments, More said, “I will be meeting our party chief tomorrow. I have been invited.” More said in his Katraj ward the Hanuman Chalisa was not played. “This is because all mosques are following the norms regarding decibel levels,” he said.

Thackeray had earlier called on the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques, warning that if it failed to do so, MNS leaders would place loudspeakers in front of mosques and play the Hanuman Chalisa. The move created a controversy, with many of its minority community leaders leaving the MNS in protest.

More had stated that members of the Muslim community had voted for him in the PMC polls. Pointing out that was a large Muslim population in the PMC electoral ward he represented and the Hadapsar segment from where he had contested the Assembly election, More had said, “The Muslim community had always supported me and I would not disturb the peace in the area.”